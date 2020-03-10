Wharf wary on China land deals as coronavirus dims 1H outlook

HONG KONG (Nikkei Markets) -- The Wharf (Holdings), a Hong Kong-listed conglomerate with major exposure to the Chinese property market, signaled on Tuesday that it expects a dismal first half in 2020 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and that the group will remain "conservative" about land acquisition in the mainland because of price controls that weighed on revenue last year.

The company warned that business in the first quarter of 2020 -- usually a peak period for business as it coincides with the Chinese New Year holiday and related consumption trends -- was already consigned to be a "washout," and that the second quarter "may not fare much better even if markets return to normal quickly."

While hotel revenues in the first two months of the year were less than 5% of the level from a year ago, construction activities and sales of its development properties "ground to a halt" and cargo movement thinned, the group provided "material rent relief and marketing aid" to tenants, in line with similar measures by some other commercial real estate developers. Property sales in the mainland over January and February were down more than 50% year-on-year, Chairman Stephen Ng told reporters on a conference call.

"The virus has disrupted our planning for the year, and we will look at the planning again when the situation stabilizes," Ng said.

Best known as a land owner with several popular office and commercial retail property assets in China and Hong Kong, Wharf also develops luxury residences and manages 17 hotels worldwide under the Marco Polo and Niccolo brands. It also operates ports and air cargo terminals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said its net profit for the year 2019 fell 49% to HK$3.39 billion ($435.81 million), dragged down by lower revenue from the development of new properties. Revenue decreased 19.9% to HK$16.87 billion as fewer mainland development property projects were completed. The company recognized a provision of HK$3.79 billion for impairment losses on certain development properties in the mainland, mainly because property controls, referring to measures that had been taken by Chinese authorities to improve affordability and stabilize runaway prices.

Looking ahead, Wharf expects the controls to have an impact on its appetite for new land.

"When the restrictions are strict, the return to developers would be limited. So when the return is not that attractive, maybe we won't prioritize putting much capital in that area," Ng said on Tuesday. "Of course we would still consider when individual projects or cities offer special opportunities, but overall, we won't be too aggressive."

Wharf had an order book of 27.4 billion yuan ($3.95 billion) for its development properties in China at the end of last year, while its land bank stood at 3.5 million square meters.

The company expects its China sales to be around 15 billion yuan this year, company officials said.

Wharf announced a second interim dividend of HK$0.075 a share, taking its annual payout to HK$0.325 per share, half of the dividend it paid in 2018.

Wharf shares fell 3% in Hong Kong after the company's results, while the city's benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 1.4%.

- By Benny Kung