Coronavirus

With spike in coronavirus cases, Tokyo wants no sakura viewing

Gov. Koike says capital is in 'critical phase' after 41 new patients confirmed

MITSURU OBE and AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writers
People wearing protective face masks walk under blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo on March 24. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)

TOKYO -- Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Wednesday requested that residents of Japan's capital refrain from unnecessary outings during weekends, following a jump in the number of infections.

The city recorded 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus the same day, its highest daily figure. Five of the people recently returned from foreign trips.

"To prevent an overshoot, or an explosive increase, we need the cooperation of the people of Tokyo more than anything else now," Koike told reporters in Tokyo. "We are in a critical phase ... We'd like everyone to understand that how they behave will affect society as a whole."

Koike asked people to avoid restaurants and to stay away from indoor and outdoor gatherings. She also requested that people work from home as much as possible and refrain from going out at night.

The appeal comes after Japan's Foreign Ministry for the first time urged people to avoid unnecessary travel overseas.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks during a news conference on March 25. (Photo by Kento Awashima)

An expert panel of the Japanese government has been warning of a possible increase in the number of cases, and urged people not to travel to Europe and the U.S., the new epicenters of the coronavirus crisis that first broke out in China. This has prompted the return of many Japanese living overseas.

Japan has avoided a spike in coronavirus cases so far. This is partly due to steps such as the nationwide closure of schools and voluntary cancellations of large indoor and outdoor events and social occasions.

But people have been going out in recent weeks to parks as the cherry blossom season reaches its peak. Bars, restaurants and stores also remain open.

As of Wednesday, 1,193 people had tested positive, with 43 deaths in Japan, according to the health ministry.

Japan has had relatively fewer cases and deaths than other countries. More than 370,000 people have been infected globally, with over 16,000 fatalities.

