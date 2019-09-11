ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Cover Story

P30 Pro teardown: how Huawei is reducing its reliance on US tech

Sanctions leave Chinese company searching for alternative suppliers of critical parts

China's national telecommunications champion Huawei Technologies has risen rapidly over the past two decades to become the world's second-largest maker of smartphones, overtaking its U.S. rival Apple. However, much of that success has been down to American technology. In 2018 alone, Huawei bought $11 billion worth of goods from American suppliers, including dozens of critical components from companies such as Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions and Qorvo.

In May, the U.S. government announced that Huawei would be added to a Department of Commerce blacklist, preventing American companies from selling technologies to the Chinese giant. As this teardown of Huawei's P30 Pro shows, the company now faces a major challenge in replacing vital pieces of its flagship handset.

