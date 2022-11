TOKYO -- Cryptocurrency giant Binance has acquired Japan's Sakura Exchange BitCoin, the exchange operator announced on Wednesday, marking its official re-entry into the East Asian market.

Binance did not disclose the price it paid for Sakura -- a Tokyo-based outfit registered with Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) -- but it is believed to be in the billions of yen (1 billion yen equals $7.2 million).