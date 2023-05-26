Binance gains first Southeast Asian license from Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday approved a joint venture between Binance and Gulf Energy Development to operate a digital asset exchange and brokerage, granting the cryptocurrency giant its first license in Southeast Asia.

Operations will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 as a 51-49 joint venture between Gulf Innova and Binance. The former is the fintech arm of Gulf Energy, one of Thailand's largest private power producers, which invested $20 million for a 0.4% stake in Binance's U.S. operation.