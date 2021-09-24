China declares all crypto transactions 'illegal' in latest crackdown

BEIJING -- China's central bank on Friday announced a ban on all cryptocurrency payments and services, escalating its clampdown on bitcoin and other digital coins.

Chinese regulators' latest action also applies to overseas exchanges that provide services online within the country's borders. Violators will face criminal penalties.

The price of bitcoin, the world's leading virtual currency, was down more than 5% from a day earlier, at around $41,700.

The statement, signed by multiple authorities including the People's Bank of China, the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Supreme People's Court, said virtual currencies have "disrupted the economic and financial order" and bred money laundering, illegal fundraising and fraud.

Virtual currencies do not have the same legal status as legal tender, and may not be circulated in markets as currency, the document says, naming specific examples including bitcoin and ethereum.

China previously cracked down on virtual-currency mining in June, when it barred multiple financial institutions from providing cryptocurrency-related services.