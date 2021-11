Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

BISHKEK -- A surge in cryptocurrency mining is sparking electricity shortages in energy-rich Kazakhstan, driving the country to consider nuclear power.

A cryptocurrency mining company's data center in Kazakhstan on Nov. 6: Such operations have fueled an "abnormal" rise in the country's energy demand. © Reuters

Energy-rich nation, now the No. 2 currency miner, is suddenly thirsty for juice

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30