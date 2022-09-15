Ethereum merge: Crypto players raise stakes amid blockchain shift

SINGAPORE -- Cryptocurrency players are hoping a long-awaited overhaul of Ethereum and its digital coin ether will revive investor appetite for virtual assets amid a global plunge in prices.

Ethereum is transitioning from mining to a proof-of-stake model in which an owner pledges his or her own digital tokens as collateral to validate a transaction on the blockchain. This shift will slash energy use by up to 99.95%, according to the Ethereum Foundation, a nonprofit group supporting the blockchain.