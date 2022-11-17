ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Cryptocurrencies

FTX collapse spells more 'crypto winter' pain to come

Temasek to write down entire investment in failed crypto exchange

Investors have shied away from risky, volatile assets like cryptocurrencies this year as central banks back away from easy monetary policies to tame rising inflation.   © Reuters
DYLAN LOH and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writers | East Asia

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG -- Cryptocurrency market players are staring at a prolonged slump for their industry, and for digital coins, as the collapse of the once-mighty virtual token exchange FTX spreads unease across the sector in a year that has already wrecked valuations in the asset class.

Founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, one of the most prominent personalities in the cryptocurrency world, FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. last week after it failed to meet a torrent of withdrawals, delivering another shock to the virtual asset sector after similar woes befell other big names, including crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network and Babel Finance.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close