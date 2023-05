TOKYO -- The Group of Seven countries will urge an international finance watchdog to consider tightening oversight of cryptocurrency transactions between individuals, in a bid to close loopholes for money laundering and sanctions evasion, Nikkei has learned.

In their three-day meeting in Japan beginning Thursday, G-7 finance ministers and central bankers will call for the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to explore the issue and consider possible countermeasures.