Hong Kong metaverse startup Animoca raises $110m amid crypto winter

HONG KONG -- Blockchain gaming group Animoca Brands has raised $110 million in its latest funding round led by Singapore's Temasek and South Korea's Mirae Asset Management, the Hong Kong-based startup said on Thursday.

Animoca is best known for The Sandbox, a game that allows users to buy plots of digital land and decorate them using non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset traded on the blockchain. Its latest fundraising comes on the heels of a global plunge in cryptocurrency valuations that has broadly cooled investor sentiment toward the sector.