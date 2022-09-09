ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Hong Kong metaverse startup Animoca raises $110m amid crypto winter

Singapore's Temasek among new investors in company behind The Sandbox game

Animoca Brands' more than 340 subsidiaries include Grease Monkey Games, Quidd and The Sandbox. (Source photos by courtesy of Animoca Brands)
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Blockchain gaming group Animoca Brands has raised $110 million in its latest funding round led by Singapore's Temasek and South Korea's Mirae Asset Management, the Hong Kong-based startup said on Thursday.

Animoca is best known for The Sandbox, a game that allows users to buy plots of digital land and decorate them using non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset traded on the blockchain. Its latest fundraising comes on the heels of a global plunge in cryptocurrency valuations that has broadly cooled investor sentiment toward the sector.

