ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Cryptocurrencies

Hong Kong virtual bank ZA bets on city's blockchain goals

Company offers Web3 firms hard-to-get financial services

ZA Bank Alternate CEO Devon Sin, left, and CEO Ronald Iu are helping Hong Kong with its goal of becoming a cryptocurrency and blockchain hub.
ECHO WONG and PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Chinese insurer-backed ZA Bank is looking to ride Hong Kong's push to become a cryptocurrency and blockchain hub by focusing on clients that many traditional banks in the city have shied away from.

ZA says 60 to 70 companies involved in Web3 -- a concept covering cryptocurrency, blockchain and other technologies related to the digital economy -- have accounts at the bank. Of those, 20 or 30 are looking to become licensed crypto trading platforms, ZA Alternate CEO Devon Sin told Nikkei Asia.

Read Next

Latest On Cryptocurrencies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more