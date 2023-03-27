ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Cryptocurrencies

Justin Sun's Hong Kong expansion plans threatened by U.S. SEC action

Fraud charges could hamper effort by Huobi Global to obtain license, lawyers say

Justin Sun, 32, and three of his companies face U.S. civil fraud charges accusing them of selling two unregistered crypto tokens and manipulating trade in one of them.   © Getty Images
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- U.S. fraud charges laid against Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun could set back plans by a digital asset exchange that counts him as an adviser to obtain a license to operate in Hong Kong, securities lawyers say.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday filed a civil suit accusing Sun and three of his wholly owned companies, including the Tron Foundation, of selling two unregistered crypto tokens and manipulating trade in one of them. Sun said the SEC complaint "lacks merit."

Read Next

Latest On Cryptocurrencies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close