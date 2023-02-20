ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Cryptocurrencies

Justin Sun to move crypto exchange Huobi's Asia HQ to Hong Kong

Decision comes as city looks to become regional leader in digital assets

Huobi's Asia headquarters will be moved to Hong Kong from Singapore.   © Getty Images
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun said in a recent interview he would move cryptocurrency exchange Huobi's Asia headquarters from Singapore to Hong Kong to capitalize on the city's attempts to establish itself as a digital asset hub.

Sun, who is also the founder of blockchain network TRON, said in an interview with Nikkei Asia that he planned to expand Huobi's operations in the financial hub by increasing staff head count there from 50 to 200 by the end of this year. He cited the crypto-friendly policies that were recently introduced by the Hong Kong government, including allowing retail participation in the market, as factors in his decision.

