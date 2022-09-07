ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Cryptocurrencies

Rich more bullish on crypto in Indonesia than Singapore, Hong Kong

Study shows close to 40% plan to increase allocation despite downturn in tokens

Regionwide, the survey showed that 83% of high net worth individuals had no crypto investments or less than 5% of their portfolio allocated to the asset class.    © Reuters
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

SINGAPORE -- The well-heeled in Indonesia appear more bullish on cryptocurrencies, even over their counterparts in the financial hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong, despite the rout of digital tokens this year, a study released on Wednesday shows.

The survey of investment attitudes of 450 high net worth individuals across Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan and Australia showed that close to 40% of those polled in Southeast Asia's most populous country planned to increase the weight of digital assets in their portfolio. This contrasts with around 20% in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close