Rich more bullish on crypto in Indonesia than Singapore, Hong Kong

SINGAPORE -- The well-heeled in Indonesia appear more bullish on cryptocurrencies, even over their counterparts in the financial hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong, despite the rout of digital tokens this year, a study released on Wednesday shows.

The survey of investment attitudes of 450 high net worth individuals across Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan and Australia showed that close to 40% of those polled in Southeast Asia's most populous country planned to increase the weight of digital assets in their portfolio. This contrasts with around 20% in Singapore and Hong Kong.