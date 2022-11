LONDON (Financial Times) -- FTX has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. after it was unable to meet a torrent of withdrawals, marking a stunning collapse for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire that was valued at $32 billion just months ago.

The filing in a federal court in Delaware on Friday includes FTX's U.S. entity, Bankman-Fried's proprietary trading group Alameda Research and about 130 affiliated companies.