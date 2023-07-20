South Korea asks cyber firms for advice on North's crypto crimes

SEOUL -- A senior South Korean official recently had an encounter outside the usual Washington, D.C. diplomatic circuit: a meeting with U.S. cybersecurity company Mandiant.

Kim Gunn, the Seoul-based special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs -- Seoul's point man on North Korea -- held talks with the Virginia-based company in Washington last month to discuss how to block North Korean hackers from stealing cryptocurrency from individuals and corporations. Back home, Kim also met executives from Chainalysis, another American cybersecurity provider, to exchange ideas on North Korea's new tactics for stealing the volatile asset.