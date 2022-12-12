South Korean prosecutors say crypto fugitive Do Kwon is in Serbia

SEOUL -- Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon is in Serbia, South Korean prosecutors said on Monday, as they seek his arrest on charges including fraud and market manipulation over the collapse of the Luna and TerraUSD cryptocurrencies.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, which specializes in investigating financial and securities crimes, confirmed media reports that it has learned Kwon is staying in the European country. The office is in the process of asking Serbian authorities to send him to South Korea, though it has no extradition treaty with Serbia.