SEOUL -- Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon denied hiding on Tuesday when Interpol issued an alert for him after South Korean prosecutors asked for the agency's help finding him in connection with alleged fraud.

"I'm making zero effort to hide. I go on walks and [to] malls, no way none of CT hasn't run into me the past couple weeks," Kwon tweeted in an apparent reference to "crypto twitter." He did not say where he was.