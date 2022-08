BANGKOK -- An executive of Thai cryptocurrency exchange group Bitkub has been fined for insider trading related to a failed acquisition by the country's oldest bank, regulators announced on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it would fine Samret Wajanasathian 8.53 million baht ($234,481) and bar him from serving as chief technology officer of Bitkub Blockchain Technology for 12 months. BBT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitkub Capital Group.