ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan lags Britain and other European countries in energy productivity gains due to economic stagnation and policy disarray.
Datawatch

A former leader in energy efficiency, Japan loses magic touch

Its 10% drop in greenhouse gas emissions due to slow growth, falling population

JUNYA IWAI and ANNA NISHINO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan once led the world in energy efficiency but now trails far behind Britain and other European countries if one looks at economic output per unit of energy consumed.

Japan has lowered its greenhouse gas emissions by about 10% over the 30 years through 2020, but the reduction mostly came from slow economic growth and a shrinking population rather than improvements in energy efficiency, as happened in the U.S. The U.S. and Europe have achieved both decarbonization and economic growth by promoting renewable energy. Economic stagnation and policy disarray have left Japan unable to do the same.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close