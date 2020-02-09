Coronavirus exposes downside of global dependence on China

TOKYO/TAIPEI -- The world's economy relies on China to a degree never seen before, and the coronavirus outbreak reveals just how large a price must be paid for that dependence.

Today, China accounts for twice as large a proportion of global trade than when the SARS epidemic erupted in 2003, and the country's influence is set to carry on growing.

An estimate shows that a $10 billion decrease in Chinese manufacturing output would reduce the rest of the world's output by $6.7 billion. South Korea, Japan and the U.S. in particular are likely to feel the impact, and taking into account the ripple effect on peripheral industries, production worth about $65 billion would be curtailed.

The suspension of business operations in China due to the coronavirus outbreak is suppose to continue until Sunday, but it remains uncertain when normal operations will actually resume. If the halt is protracted, it could deal a major blow to the global economy.

Hon Hai Precision Industry of Taiwan, which produces iPhone handsets, among others, in the mainland, saw its stock price go limit-down just after the Lunar New Year, and it is still hovering at a low level. A Hon Hai executive stressed Thursday that the company's plan to "fully resume the production of main Chinese plants on Monday remains unchanged."

However, there were reports that Chinese officials would not allow the company to resume operations at plants in the mainland over coronavirus concerns.

Working through the Lunar New Year holiday, the executive and colleagues have scrambled to negotiate with China's local governments and secure factory workers. Yet investors still have concerns.

Taiwanese manufacturers began building up an extensive production network in China in the 1990s. Hon Hai, more commonly known as Foxconn, runs the world's biggest assembly plant for iPhones in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. The plant plans to start shipping the lower-priced version of the smartphone in late February, but if it failed to resume operations as scheduled, it would affect Apple and parts suppliers, including Japanese ones.

Nikkei, in cooperation with Japan Center for Economic Research, analyzed the European Commission's World Input-Output Tables and found that a $10 billion fall in Chinese manufacturing output would reduce South Korean production of items for export to China by nearly $300 million, for instance. Furthermore, a drop in supply from China would decrease South Korea's shipments of completed products by about $200 million. The double whammy means South Korea would take a $500 million hit. The cost to all countries and regions combined, other than China, would come to about $6.7 billion.

When the indirect spillover effect on related industries in China, such as a production decrease in those sectors is added, the negative impact would reach some $65 billion, about 6.5 times larger than the fall in output due to direct impact. The figure is even bigger than the estimated factor of five for Japan and the U.S.

China is also the world's top trader, with the International Trade Center estimating its share of global trade at about 12%, surpassing that of the U.S. In 2003, China had slightly below a 6% share.

In particular, China imports 40% of the world's semiconductor shipments and exports about 50% of the world's mobile phone shipments. The country imports electronics and other parts from South Korea and Taiwan, among other Asian nations and regions, and exports completed products, such as mobile phones made from those parts, playing the role of the world's factory.

Taiwan, the main supplier of electronic parts to China, sees trade with the mainland make up 36% of its total. For South Korea's trade with China, the figure is 28%. It used to be said that when the U.S. sneezes, Japan catches a cold. Now the ratio of trade with China in Japan, 22%, exceeds the 15% with the U.S. In Germany, a machinery exporter, the ratio is 6%. Both Japan and Germany have witnessed a sharp growth in the ratio since 2003.

Emerging nations are afraid of a reversal in the direction of the flow of Chinese money. China's outstanding balance of outward foreign direct investment, excluding investment in Hong Kong and Macao, was $8.1 billion in 2003. The figure soared to $870 billion in 2018, over 100 times more than 15 years earlier.

The growth in China's investment is especially conspicuous in Southeast Asia, with Chinese presence substantially expanding from 2003 in Malaysia and Indonesia. Depending upon the future course of the coronavirus outbreak, China's foreign investment may lose momentum, possibly causing a reversal in the flow of Chinese money.