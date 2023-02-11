ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Diabetes patients in Asia and Africa are projected to total 560 million by 2045 as affluence and urbanization lead to changes in dietary habits.
Diabetes ravages emerging nations in Asia, Africa

Number of patients projected to jump 50% by 2045 as dietary habits change

RYOSUKE HANADA and KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writers | Southeast Asia

MUMBAI/BANGKOK -- The number of diabetes patients is surging in Asia and Africa as more people become obese due to COVID-related curbs on outdoor activities and their dietary habits change amid economic growth.

In Pakistan, there were 5.2 times more diabetes patients in 2021 than a decade earlier. Of the population from ages 20 to 79, 30% have developed diabetes. "Earlier in Pakistan, diabetes would affect people of 40 years of age, but gradually [came to affect those] in 30s, then 20s, and now we can find in teenagers type two of diabetes," said Matiullah Khan, an endocrinologist at the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

