TOKYO -- Elon Musk's presence in the satellite communications business is growing, with SpaceX, a company founded by the billionaire entrepreneur, now accounting for just over 60% of the world's satellite launches this year.

Low Earth orbit satellite constellations already offer faster communications than land-based broadband in some locations. Musk, who is also founder of the world's biggest electric vehicle maker, Tesla, is investing a great deal of energy into this growing market.