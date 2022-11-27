Flood risk rises in Asia as cities grow, land sinks

BANGKOK -- Flooding and other water hazards have become a serious threat to many people living in Asia's cities, as rapid economic development has caused land subsidence in big cities and sea levels keep rising due to global warming and other climate changes.

As many as 1.2 billion people, about a third of Asia's population, face the risk of flood damage. The heightened risk of flooding and other water hazards in the world's growth engine may also hinder economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.