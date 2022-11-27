ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
A satellite survey taken between 2015 and 2020 by researchers at the University of Rhode Island reveals that Asia accounts for 17 of the 20 fastest-sinking cities in the world.
Flood risk rises in Asia as cities grow, land sinks

Water hazards affect one-third of region's population

KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

BANGKOK -- Flooding and other water hazards have become a serious threat to many people living in Asia's cities, as rapid economic development has caused land subsidence in big cities and sea levels keep rising due to global warming and other climate changes.

As many as 1.2 billion people, about a third of Asia's population, face the risk of flood damage. The heightened risk of flooding and other water hazards in the world's growth engine may also hinder economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.

