Many international students are drawn to universities in emerging countries due to lower tuitions and expanding job opportunities.
Foreign students flock to Global South for jobs, low fees

Overseas applicants rise sharply at universities in Argentina, Turkey, India

MAYA SHIMIZU and MOMOKO KIDERA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/ISTANBUL -- Emerging economies in the Global South have seen a sharp rise in foreign students at their universities. The U.S. and other developed nations in Europe and elsewhere have traditionally been popular destinations for students venturing abroad, but more people are now heading to Turkey, Argentina and other fast-growing economies to pursue higher education.

Rina Lika, a 20-year-old Albanian student, initially planned to go elsewhere in Europe but decided to attend school in Turkey. "Many Turkish universities have good reputations, and the Turkish government offers scholarships covering not only tuition and dormitory fees but also living expenses," said the international relations major at Ankara University.

