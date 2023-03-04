ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Users of the new AI technology need to know its pros and cons to reduce risk and maximize benefit.
Generative AI mania brings billions of dollars to developers

Total enterprise value jumps sixfold in two years to $48 billion

KENTARO TAKEDA, AKIRA OIKAWA and YUKIKO UNE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- A frenzy of investment over generative artificial intelligence is heating up, with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and other startups raising large sums of money to develop tools that can generate prose, imagery or other content on command. The combined corporate value of generative AI companies jumped sixfold in two years to $48 billion.

Israeli startup AI21 Labs launched an AI-based writing tool in January, citing its mission as providing new power to writers. The company raised $64 million last year and developed a tool that can be used by a wide range of writers to edit and rewrite work.

