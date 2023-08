TOKYO -- Nearly two in five office workers in Japan continue to work remotely at least once a week, even after the country in May downgraded COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza.

The reclassification of the disease removed official curbs on social movement, leaving it up to individuals and businesses to protect against infection. Still, nighttime businesses have been slow to recover in city centers, as many workers shun overtime and after-work drinking with colleagues and friends.