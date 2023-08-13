ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japanese businesses need to make the workplace safer for older workers as they keep them on payrolls longer to cope with labor shortages.
Japan Inc. turns to elderly to fill jobs

Facing labor shortages, 40% of businesses let employees work past 70

MOTOKAZU MATSUI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese companies are increasingly counting on elderly workers to plug labor shortages and make business more competitive. Last year, nearly 40% of businesses -- double the ratio a decade earlier -- let employees work until 70 and beyond. In the construction and retail sectors, workers 65 or older made up more than 10% of the workforce.

Many companies seem to have little choice, as the yen's recent weakness has made it harder to hire foreign workers. Still, there is a drawback in retaining older workers, as they are more prone to on-the-job accidents and employers need to work harder to ensure their safety.

