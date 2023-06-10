ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan has only five organizations monitoring fake news and other misleading information, far fewer than other countries, according to Duke University of the U.S.
Datawatch

Japan lags Asian peers in dealing with fake news

Study shows only one in five Japanese know how to fact-check information

KENTARO TAKEDA, MASAHARU BAN and TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Accurate news is the bedrock of democracy, but Japan is lagging other countries in dealing with new waves of disinformation undermining that very foundation.

A recent study by Nikkei and Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) found that less than a fifth of Japanese -- the lowest ratio among major Asian nations -- know how to fact-check news. There are also much fewer entities to monitor the accuracy of online and other content in Japan than elsewhere, while fabricated news and images proliferate thanks to the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Read Next

Latest On Datawatch

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close