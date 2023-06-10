Japan lags Asian peers in dealing with fake news

TOKYO -- Accurate news is the bedrock of democracy, but Japan is lagging other countries in dealing with new waves of disinformation undermining that very foundation.

A recent study by Nikkei and Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) found that less than a fifth of Japanese -- the lowest ratio among major Asian nations -- know how to fact-check news. There are also much fewer entities to monitor the accuracy of online and other content in Japan than elsewhere, while fabricated news and images proliferate thanks to the growing use of artificial intelligence.