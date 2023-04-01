Japan's hourly wages up 12% in 10 years but, can it last?

TOKYO -- Wage growth in Japan has stalled over the past 10 years, due to Japan's weak economic growth over the period. Measured on an hourly basis, however, wages have risen 12% over the past decade, due largely to changes in employment patterns and a 7% decline in hours worked per year.

While two-thirds of the hourly wage growth can be attributed to the streamlining of work, the Japanese economy may fall into a downward spiral if there is only a focus on lifting hourly wages. Instead, adding value through programs improve workers' skills, and increasing capital investment will be critical to boosting wages over the long term.