Japan's middle-age salarymen face pay cuts as seniority loses sway

TOKYO -- As Japanese companies look to cut labor costs, workers in their 40s and 50s who traditionally were paid more under a seniority-base system appear to be taking the brunt of wage cuts.

Changing demographics have also intensified the competition for high-paying management positions, which college-educated workers were once more likely to obtain when they hit a certain age. Companies are now retraining older workers in cutting-edge fields to bolster productivity and to make up for a shortage of younger workers.

"There are cases where it no longer makes sense for a company to make plans based on a seniority-based pay scale," the Japan Business Federation said in January. The comment, which came as part of the lobby's guidelines to companies on annual wage negotiations with unions, made waves in Japan.

But seniority has already been playing less of a role in determining pay. The median monthly salary for 55-year-old men who had been working at the same company since graduating college came to 536,400 yen ($4,980) in 2018, down 14% from 622,500 yen in 2000, according to the Labor Ministry's Basic Survey on Wage Structure.

The salary at the 90th percentile -- or the wage higher than 90% of other 55-year-old workers -- fell 3% to 823,000 yen from 847,300 yen, while the figure at the 10th percentile plunged 23% to 350,600 yen from 452,600 yen. The gap between the 90th and 10th percentiles widened to 472,400 yen or 88% of the median in 2018, compared with 394,700 yen or 63% in 2000.

Meanwhile, 25-year-olds experienced a boost across all income brackets. The median increased 3% to 235,100 from 228,600 over the same period, while the 90th percentile rose by 5% and the 10th by 1%.

Thirty-year-olds saw their median edge down 1%, but overall suffered much narrower declines than older generations.

The divergence is caused in part because older workers tend to hold positions with more responsibility. "It is easier to evaluate people in managerial positions based on what they achieve and how their teams do, so performance-based pay became more common," said Waseda University professor Hideo Owan.

"It's harder to evaluate younger workers this way, so they tended to stay under a more traditional pay scale," he said.

Hiring restrictions after Japan's asset price bubble burst, combined with the country's shrinking population, have quickly turned companies grayer. Nearly half Japan's workforce, or 49%, was 40 or older in 2018, up 10 points from 2000.

Corporate revenue increased 7% between fiscal 2000 and fiscal 2018, while labor costs rose just 3%, according to a Finance Ministry survey. Businesses are taking aim at older workers who tend to earn more to cut costs.

In addition, a higher percentage of middle-aged and senior workers never make it to management posts. In 2000, 55% of college-educated workers in their 50s were a section chief or higher. The figure had dropped to 44% in 2018 as the number college-educated, middle-aged workers increased.

Still, repeated pay cuts and layoffs that target older workers deal a blow to morale. Boosting their productivity instead has become a goal for many companies.

Last year, NTT Data, a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, began offering a two-year course to midlevel employees and up to train them in fields like cloud computing and cybersecurity. Participants in the program can then test their new expertise through real-life projects.

"It is crucial for workers to retrain again and again in this industry, since there's new technology being developed all the time," said Keiichiro Yanagi, a senior executive vice president at NTT Data.

"There will be a greater shift toward more specialized jobs and pay scales that focus on what each individual is contributing, regardless of their age," said University of Tokyo professor Daiji Kawaguchi. Greater expertise among older workers will help ease downward pressure on wages, and could help companies grow faster even with an older workforce.