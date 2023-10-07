Japan statistics fail to fully capture inflation surge

TOKYO -- Japan's official inflation statistics appear not to fully reflect actual price rises because they are calculated based on past consumption patterns, making it difficult for policymakers and businesses to assess the actual state of the economy.

An alternative calculation that reflects more recent consumption trends suggests the country's consumer inflation in August was 0.5 point higher than the official figure. Moreover, a Bank of Japan (BOJ) survey shows that consumers feel the pace of price increases is much faster than the official inflation reading.