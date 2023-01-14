ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Despite growing exports, Japanese alcoholic beverages still account for just 0.1% of the global market, according to the National Tax Agency.
Datawatch

Japanese liquor makes little splash in global market

Exports are growing, thanks to weak yen, but red tape limits marketing potential

YOHEI MATSUO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Exports of Japanese alcoholic beverages are expanding, helped by the yen's depreciation and the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine overseas, but they have a long way to establish a big global presence. To lift exports further, Japan needs to make domestic brewers more competitive by lowering barriers to market entry and cutting red tape.

Exports of Japanese alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine and spirits, were worth 114.7 billion yen ($868 million) in 2021, up 60% from the previous year and the first time they have exceeded 100 billion yen. In the first 10 months of 2022, overseas shipments had already reached 117 billion yen, according to the National Tax Agency.

