Lower 'shadow' interest rate points to higher U.S. inflation

TOKYO -- The U.S. Federal Reserve is faced with growing difficulties in managing monetary policy. If it keeps raising interest rates to contain inflation, that could further destabilize the nation's financial system. Yet the risk of inflation is real -- the country's "shadow rate," a gauge of overall monetary tightening, is still below 2%, far lower than the Fed's key policy rate of 4.75% to 5%.

Market players are split over the possible impact of financial stress on Fed policy. Many experts expect a fall in bank lending to have the same effect as monetary tightening. U.S. research company Moody's Analytics said lower "credit availability" could increase pressure on the central bank to "pause its rate hikes." But others disagree: U.S. asset manager BlackRock said that given the current inflationary pressure, the Fed and other central banks will "keep going with their inflation fight" even if their countries enter economic downturns.