ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. tech giants rapidly expanded their workforces in anticipation of rising demand, but many are now retrenching to correct overstaffing. 
Datawatch

Mass layoffs at U.S. tech giants help startups secure IT talent

Job cuts in sector rose 13-fold in 2022 but few had trouble finding new work

KENTARO TAKEDA and TAKESHI SHIRAISHI, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

TOKYO/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- A wave of layoffs at U.S. tech giants have brought golden opportunities to startups and other businesses eager to snap up talent in information technology. The number of job cuts in the country's IT sector jumped 13 times from the previous year in 2022, but demand for skilled engineers remains strong, with few laid-off workers having trouble finding new jobs.

After the 2000 bursting of the dot-com bubble, engineers who had left major IT companies played a key role in spurring the growth of innovative startups. With the deepening talent pool, the same thing could happen again, according to IT experts.

Read Next

Latest On Datawatch

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close