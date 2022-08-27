ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
It is hard for investors to get HR details from companies, but they may want more in the future to gauge the impact of employee engagement on corporate value.
Datawatch

More Japanese companies reap benefits of human capital investment

Data shows link between HR spending and corporate performance

YUTA KOGA and TOMOHIRO NOGUCHI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Corporate investment in human capital, such as personnel development, is drawing the attention of investors who believe that a company's future depends on the performance of its most important asset: employees.

While market players have begun to scrutinize corporate policy on employee training and development, it is hard to glean human resources data from financial statements. A recent analysis of other data, however, has found that Japanese companies that emphasize career advancement and skills development of young employees have higher stock prices and earnings.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close