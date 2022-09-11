ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan's push for housing quantity over quality has produced many homes that do not meet current earthquake and energy-saving standards.
More empty homes: Japan's housing glut to hit 10M in 2023

Government continued to encourage house-building despite population decline

DAISUKE HORI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will likely see an excess supply of 10 million dwelling units in 2023, due partly to government housing policy through the 2000s that ignored falling demand caused by a shrinking population. The glut will further aggravate the problem of unoccupied homes, which topped 8.49 million in 2018.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan had a total of 62.41 million dwelling units as of 2018. Nomura Research Institute expects the number will increase to as many as 65.46 million in 2023.

