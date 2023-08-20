ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Households headed by people 65 and older accounted for 39% of all personal consumption in Japan last year, nearly twice their share 20 years earlier.
Pensioners' share of spending hits nearly 40% of total in Japan

Seniors hold key to country's drive to escape deflation

YOHEI HIROSE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- As Japan looks to stimulate consumer spending through pay hikes, a glaring problem has emerged: Pay increases do not benefit pensioners much. Given Japan's high proportion of retirees, encouraging older people to spend will be crucial if Japan is to escape its deflationary doldrums.

"I hesitate to spend boldly when I think about my future," said a man his 70s in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. Although he is willing to spend on things like gifts for his grandchildren, he tends to avoid big purchases.

