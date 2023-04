TOKYO -- Many rural tourist spots in Japan have seen sharp rises in revenues from inbound spending as Asia's wealthy flock to their hot springs and golf courses.

An analysis of credit card and mobile phone data shows inbound spending has risen sharply in such prefectures as Yamagata in the north and Saga in the southern island of Kyushu. Still, to keep the momentum going, tourist destinations must resolve serious labor shortages in their travel and hospitality sectors.