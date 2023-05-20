Surge in job hopping boosts Japanese wages

TOKYO -- Job hopping has become a key driver of pay increases in Japan. The average salary offered to midcareer job seekers rose 3% over the year through February, compared to an overall wage increase of 1.2%. In 2022, a record 33% of job switchers saw pay increases of 10% or more.

A 28-year-old IT engineer at Simplex Holdings saw his annual pay jump 15% to more than 7 million yen ($51,600) after he moved from a major systems developer last fall. "I am trying much harder to improve my skills now because I have to produce results matching my new salary," he said.