ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's rigid labor market limits the pool of potential job switchers, posing a serious obstacle to broader wage increases.
Datawatch

Surge in job hopping boosts Japanese wages

One in three workers saw salary increases of 10% or more after switching jobs

MOTOKAZU MATSUI, KYO KITAZUME and YUKIKO UNE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Job hopping has become a key driver of pay increases in Japan. The average salary offered to midcareer job seekers rose 3% over the year through February, compared to an overall wage increase of 1.2%. In 2022, a record 33% of job switchers saw pay increases of 10% or more.

A 28-year-old IT engineer at Simplex Holdings saw his annual pay jump 15% to more than 7 million yen ($51,600) after he moved from a major systems developer last fall. "I am trying much harder to improve my skills now because I have to produce results matching my new salary," he said.

Read Next

Latest On Datawatch

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close