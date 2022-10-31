Telework moves women off Japan's notorious 'mommy track'

TOKYO -- Working mothers in Japan are finding a silver lining around the pandemic, telework.

Working from home has allowed many of them to work full time while raising children. Japanese women who have babies often have to leave their jobs or work fewer hours at lower pay. Working remotely, they have been able to put in an additional eight hours or more per week, narrowing the gap with men, according to a joint analysis by Nikkei and the Nippon Institute for Research Advancement (NIRA), a think tank.