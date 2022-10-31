ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Remote work has given women with small children more job opportunities and helped narrow the gender gap in work hours.
Telework moves women off Japan's notorious 'mommy track'

Increased job hours could help working mothers boost pay and promotion prospects

AIKO MUNAKATA and KYO KITAZUME, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Working mothers in Japan are finding a silver lining around the pandemic, telework.

Working from home has allowed many of them to work full time while raising children. Japanese women who have babies often have to leave their jobs or work fewer hours at lower pay. Working remotely, they have been able to put in an additional eight hours or more per week, narrowing the gap with men, according to a joint analysis by Nikkei and the Nippon Institute for Research Advancement (NIRA), a think tank.

