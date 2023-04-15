ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
More data centers are opening in Greater Tokyo as global IT companies shun China to ensure data security and avoid being caught in the U.S.-China tussle.
Tokyo challenges Beijing as Asia's data center hub

Capacity in Japan's capital forecast to double in 3 to 5 years

KENTARO TAKEDA and YUKIKO UNE, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Greater Tokyo has seen a sharp increase in data centers, thanks to a dramatic rise in demand for data processing at home and abroad. The total capacity of data facilities in the Tokyo region is expected to double in three to five years, making it the second-biggest data center hub in Asia after Beijing.

Japan's capital is quickly closing the gap with Beijing as global information technology companies and other businesses turn way from the Chinese city due to growing security concerns and U.S.-China tensions.

