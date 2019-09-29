US talent war favors Big Tech over India's IT groups

TOKYO/MUMBAI -- The influx of foreign talent into the U.S. has been disrupted as the administration of President Donald Trump has toughened its screening of visa applications from highly skilled professionals.

At first glance, the U.S. seems to have leaned toward closing itself off to foreign talent due to Trump-style protectionism. But the situation is not that simple.

It is true that major Indian-affiliated information technology companies in the U.S. that offer relatively low wages have seen a sharp drop in the number of visa approvals for highly skilled foreign professionals.

But the four big U.S. tech groups, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple, are accelerating their drive to attract and retain such foreign personnel by dangling high remuneration packages.

The H-1B visa in the U.S. grants resident status of up to six years to those who have specialized skills, especially computer-related ones. People from India account for the biggest percentage -- 74% -- of H-1B visa applicants, followed by those from China at 11%.

It is not impossible for H-1B visa holders to acquire permanent residence status during their stay in the U.S., while working and starting businesses. Companies can acquire competent personnel without huge costs. This "stage setting" has driven a great deal of innovation born in the U.S.

However, the Trump administration issued an executive order in 2017 making the screening of H-1B visa applications stricter.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a total of about 335,000 applications including continuing approvals were approved in fiscal 2018, which started in October 2017 and ended in September 2018, down 10% from fiscal 2017.

Ryo Sanada, a 35-year-old Japanese entrepreneur, tried to recruit an engineer from India to launch an internet-based education business in Silicon Valley.

But the H-1B visa application for the Indian engineer was not approved, resulting in a headache for Sanada. "During the Obama administration, it was said that anyone was able to acquire [the visa] in three weeks," he said, referring to Trump's predecessor Barack Obama.

After four months of negotiations with U.S. authorities, Sanada raised the annual salary for the Indian engineer to just under $130,000, from the initially planned $80,000 (8.7 million yen), and the visa was approved.

So, what exactly is going on?

A close look at employer-by-employer H-1B visa approvals sheds light on the real nature of ongoing changes.

What is noticeable is a sharp decline in H-1B visa approvals at major Indian-affiliated IT companies that undertake system construction and maintenance under contracts with other companies.

Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services have been the top three employees in terms of the number of H-1B visa approvals in the past several years. About 70% of Cognizant's employees work in India.

The total number of H-1B visa approvals at the three companies tumbled 59% in fiscal 2018 from a year earlier.

Cost competitiveness is highly important in the outsourcing business. There has been criticism in the U.S. that companies in the outsourcing industry are attracting low-wage workers from overseas under the title of highly skilled professionals, costing American engineers their jobs.

There is a strong possibility that the Trump administration has switched to a mechanism that prioritizes applicants with higher educational backgrounds and toughened the visa screening, targeting middle-skilled and middle-income applicants who are likely to compete with Americans.

The Trump administration's policy seems to be bearing some fruit.

Infosys has decided to employ an additional 10,000 people in the U.S. last two years. For the company, the business in the U.S., where demand for outsourcing is strong, is a cash cow.

As the tougher visa screening has made it more difficult to recruit Indian engineers, Infosys has had no choice but to increase the hiring of Americans.

Behind these moves lie accelerated efforts by Big Tech to secure personnel through the H-1B visa program.

The total number of H-1B visa approvals at Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple jumped 28% in fiscal 2018 from a year earlier, sharply narrowing their gap with major Indian-affiliated IT companies in terms of the number of approvals.

The median annual income offered by the three major Indian-affiliated IT companies to H-1B visa beneficiaries is around $80,000.

The median annual income offered by the four big U.S. tech groups to H-1B visa beneficiaries is relatively high, at between $120,000 and $150,000, and continues to rise.

Video-streaming group Netflix and private lodging service Airbnb are also moving to secure personnel by raising their pay offers.

With the tech industry experiencing a very fast pace of change, innovation and diversification, talented engineers from overseas are highly sought-after.

U.S. companies appear to be attracting and retaining overseas talent by making the most of the new mechanism that favors high-skilled and high-income H-1B visa applicants.

The annual incomes of visa applicants at Japanese companies are not very different from those at major Indian-affiliated IT companies.

Hitachi is now proceeding with a review of its personnel and remuneration systems globally. The Japanese company's digital subsidiary in the U.S. state of California is making preparations to offer higher remuneration.

But an official in charge of personnel at Hitachi said, "Partly out of consideration to the head office in Japan, which does not have a similar culture, we have yet to go further regarding the system as a whole."

The moves to attract and retain highly skilled professionals are spreading to Canada, the U.K. and elsewhere. Japan could be left behind in the global talent race if it does not take necessary measures.