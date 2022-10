PALO ALTO, U.S./TOKYO -- The business model of unicorn companies, which prioritizes growth on the back of ample funds, has come to a turning point, as some major unicorns are struggling in the face of monetary policy tightening overseas.

The term "unicorn" was first used in a 2013 article by the U.S. angel investor Aileen Lee, referring to privately owned startups valued at more than $1 billion.