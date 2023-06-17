ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Regulators around the world worry about the impact of sluggish office demand on the financial system, as the value of debt backed by commercial real estate has declined due to rising interest and vacancy rates.
Datawatch

Wave of empty offices hits global market

Vacancy rates log post-Lehman highs in 60% of big cities

YOSHIKAZU IMAHORI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Office demand has fallen around the world as more people work from home and businesses accelerate job cuts to cope with slow growth. At the end of March, vacancy rates hit the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008 in 10 of 17 major cities.

It is not just office space that has seen weak demand but hotels and other commercial facilities are also facing declines in operating rates. This raises concern about the likelihood of financial instability caused by soured real estate loans.

