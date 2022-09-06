Weak capital investment saps Japan's economic growth

TOKYO -- Corporate capital spending is in the doldrums in Japan. While companies chalk up record profits, overall investment in plants and equipment remains below its peak posted about 15 years ago. Growth in expenditures is also much slower in Japan than in the U.S. and Europe.

The top three spots in the list of the 10 biggest spenders did not change between fiscal 2006 and 2021. While more companies in infrastructure sectors, such as telecommunications, electric power and railways, made the list last fiscal year, electronics companies saw their rankings decline.