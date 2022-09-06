ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Corporate capital spending in Japan has not grown in tandem with higher earnings as businesses become more cautious about increasing fixed assets.
Datawatch

Weak capital investment saps Japan's economic growth

Top corporate spenders unchanged in 15 years in absence of new industry leaders

YOHEI MATSUO and DAISUKE MARUYAMA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Corporate capital spending is in the doldrums in Japan. While companies chalk up record profits, overall investment in plants and equipment remains below its peak posted about 15 years ago. Growth in expenditures is also much slower in Japan than in the U.S. and Europe.

The top three spots in the list of the 10 biggest spenders did not change between fiscal 2006 and 2021. While more companies in infrastructure sectors, such as telecommunications, electric power and railways, made the list last fiscal year, electronics companies saw their rankings decline.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close