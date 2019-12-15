Why can't Japanese companies graduate to the $100bn league?

TOKYO -- At the end of 1989, with Japan's bubble economy blindly approaching the cliff's edge, Japanese companies made up about half of the world's 100 most valuable corporations.

Now the only Japanese representative on that list is Toyota Motor.

In many other parts of the world, corporate giants' brisk expansions roll forth, driven mainly by technological innovations and strategic acquisitions.

Japan's stock market is unlikely to flourish unless the nation's leading companies start growing with greater vigor.

But the Tokyo Stock Exchange has another idea. It will start reviewing how it structures its sections, with an eye toward creating a "prime" market for selected blue chips. The envisioned market would be reserved for companies with strong investor appeal.

The move would remake the TSE's swollen First Section into a board for elite companies that can power the market's advance. But is it possible to increase the attractiveness of stocks simply by shuffling them to a new market?

The TSE already has an index tracking the cream of the crop: the TOPIX Core 30 Index. It is composed of 30 of the First Section's largest companies in terms of sales or market capitalization. The stocks constituting the index are reviewed annually to ensure that only high-growth companies are on the list.

Despite being made up of the bluest of blue chips, however, the TOPIX Core 30 has actually underperformed other indexes.

Currently, the Core 30 is slightly below 80% of the value it held on April 1, 1998, while the TOPIX is 40% higher. The TOPIX Small Index, composed of First Section issues not among the 500 largest ones, is 120% above its level all those years ago.

The data leaves little doubt that the principal factor behind the Japanese stock market's failure to climb has been the wobbly performance of the leading stocks.

Japanese companies tend to stop growing earlier than their Western and Chinese rivals. Many of the country's corporate giants struggle to rise past 10 trillion yen ($100 billion) in market capitalization.

According to data from QUICK-FactSet from 1985 onward, of the companies that exceeded $10 billion (approximately 1 trillion yen), 20% reached $50 billion in Japan, but only 3. 9% of the companies reached $100 billion.

Only eight Japanese companies have ever cleared the $100 billion bar. This is far below the 86 in the U.S., 53 in Europe and 18 in China.

Fast Retailing, which owns the Uniqlo casual clothing brand, has failed to hit $70 billion in market capitalization, and Rakuten, Japan's leading e-commerce company, stopped growing soon after topping $20 billion.

Although Apple and other American tech players receive the bulk of the attention, the U.S. has impressive under-the-radar companies as well. Procter & Gamble has grown its value from $100 billion to $300 billion over the past 20 years. It has managed the feat by selling off its Pringles potato chip and Duracell battery brands, and by refocusing on laundry detergent, skin care and eight other businesses.

During the same period, the market value of Kao, a major Japanese consumer goods maker, has doubled ... to $39 billion.

This gap between Japan and the West is widening.

Japanese companies tend to mature early, according to a return on assets analysis conducted by a group of researchers led by Hiroshi Shimizu of Waseda University. The results show Japanese companies' average ROA, an indicator of a company's profitability relative to its total assets, peaks at slightly above 10% around 10 years after it is founded, then starts drooping.

The ROA picture at Japanese companies stands in sharp contrast to that at their U.S. counterparts, which keep their ROA figures at 10% to 12% for extended periods.

Shimizu says the biggest factor behind the difference is that Japanese companies are generally reluctant to focus their resources on strategically important businesses by divesting unprofitable ones.

Kazushige Okuno, chief investment officer of Norinchukin Value Investments, says growing companies can maintain their momentum by concentrating their resources on core competencies and shooting for overwhelming dominance in the market.

There are some encouraging signs. Sony's stock has surged to a 18-year high as the company has focused its investment on its highly competitive image sensor business while scaling down its consumer electronics operations.

Keyence makes automation sensors, measuring instruments and other industrial-use products. It has excelled in its ability to meet detailed customer needs and is approaching the 10 trillion yen threshold.

Talk of a prime market is only one factor that has players wondering about the TSE's ability to attract investors.

When the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Control Law was revised in November, it provoked a fierce backlash. Currently, foreign investors in Japan must obtain regulatory approval if they buy 10% or more of a company. The new rule lowers the threshold to 1%.

And this month, the Government Pension Investment Fund announced it will stop lending shares to short sellers.