Davos returns to normal form for 1st time since COVID

DAVOS, Switzerland -- The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will return to its customary form on Monday for the first time in three years, with notables around the world gathering in person to discuss pressing global issues in the remote Swiss village of Davos.

The resumption of a large-scale, face-to-face congregation, where thousands convene from over 130 countries and regions, in its traditional January slot in itself is another signal of normalcy, after the world was hampered by the COVID pandemic. The organizer intends to foster discussions under the main theme of "cooperation in a fragmented world," with sessions focused on critical global issues such as geopolitical fragmentation, climate change, investment, infrastructure building, frontier technologies, health and gender.