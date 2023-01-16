ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Davos 2023

Davos returns to normal form for 1st time since COVID

South Korean and Philippine leaders to attend, China to send Liu He

The resumption of a large-scale, face-to-face congregation, where thousands convene from over 130 countries and regions, in its traditional January slot signals a return to normalcy, after the world was hit by the COVID pandemic.   © Reuters
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Europe

DAVOS, Switzerland -- The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will return to its customary form on Monday for the first time in three years, with notables around the world gathering in person to discuss pressing global issues in the remote Swiss village of Davos.

The resumption of a large-scale, face-to-face congregation, where thousands convene from over 130 countries and regions, in its traditional January slot in itself is another signal of normalcy, after the world was hampered by the COVID pandemic. The organizer intends to foster discussions under the main theme of "cooperation in a fragmented world," with sessions focused on critical global issues such as geopolitical fragmentation, climate change, investment, infrastructure building, frontier technologies, health and gender.

