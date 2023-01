DAVOS, Switzerland -- IBM's chief gave an optimistic take on the outlook for the technology industry here on Wednesday at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, a view that is at odds with more pessimistic prevailing assessments of the global economy.

The tech industry will be 2% to 4% "faster growing than GDP," IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said in a group interview, adding that he is "more optimistic than some of the economists" on the overall global economic outlook.